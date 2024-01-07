The Bachelor spoilers: A Joey Graziadei – SportsCenter spoof

Just in case you were curious as to how ABC was marketing The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei, here’s the simple answer: They are taking every approach possible!

If you recall, Joey ended up being featured at the recent Golden Bachelor wedding with Gerry Turner and, beyond just that, he’s also getting a wide array of promos. We have seen some featuring his women, and then others showing a little bit of drama.

For the latest preview that aired this weekend, ABC used a different approach, trying to bring in some of the people watching their NFL broadcasts. We saw here RoseCenter, a silly spoof of the famed SportsCenter featuring some situations on the show through a sports lens. It was silly, but also a reminder that they are going all out trying to have the ratings for The Bachelor end up being relatively close to what we saw for Gerry’s season this past fall.

It does make a good bit of sense to push Joey’s season with sports in mind, largely due to the fact that he works as a tennis instructor and, more than likely, it will be referenced a million times throughout the season. The fact that we see it in the key art above shows you a reasonably good amount of what you need to know.

In general, it appears as though the franchise has its most likable male lead for this season that they’ve had in a while, and we are sure they are thrilled about that. Of course, the question remains as to whether or not Joey is going to keep that popularity through all of the season. As we’ve seen over the years, that is not a guarantee.

