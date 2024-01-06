The Bachelor spoilers: Joey Graziadei and ‘musical chairs’

As we prepare to see the premiere of The Bachelor starring Joey Graziadei, who is ready for a game of musical chairs? This is what we have courtesy of a brand-new sneak peek, but admittedly, it comes with a ridiculous twist.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak preview from the upcoming season that features a number of Joey’s women all wearing wedding dresses in front of an audience. It’s slightly unhinged that ABC decided to release this so soon after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding, and it is also another reminder of the clear difference between this show and The Golden Bachelor. Sure, the latter show had a little bit of silliness here and there, but it was also pretty sentimental. Here, you’ve got a real emphasis on the cheesy and on delivering a little bit of random humor.

Is Joey going to find the right woman for him? We certainly hope so, but there’s been something really amusing about the way in which this season has been promoted. We keep seeing Joey talk about his “journey” on all of these different platforms, and it’s actually rather strange when you remember the fact that he’s technically already filmed the entirety of his season. Is it a little strange to see him out and about, knowing who he picks but unable to really talk about it publicly? We tend to think so — yet, this is really the nature of the beast when it comes to Bachelor Nation.

What we are pretty darn curious to learn more about at this point is whether or not we’re going to see The Bachelor continue some ratings momentum after the success of the spin-off. This franchise is better off right now than it’s been in years — can it keep it going?

