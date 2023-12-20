The Bachelor spoilers: Joey Graziadei’s cast includes two sisters?

Today, ABC released the full cast for Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, and it is both familiar and different.

Let’s start with what should be obvious — the bulk of the women this time around are between the ages of 23 and 31, and of course come from all different parts of both the United States and Canada. You have a few unique jobs, but what is perhaps the biggest surprise here is that Allison and Lauren are actually sisters! Why do this? Well, we tend to think it’s going to be a situation where one of them is eliminated early as to not make things super-awkward.

You can view the full list of people on Joey’s season below:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.

Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, N.Y.

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.

Jessica “Jess,” 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Fla.

Eleni “Lanie,” 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.

Maria “Lea,” 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**

Alexandra “Lexi,” 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

Natalie “Nat,” 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Samantha “Sam,” 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.

Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.

Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.

Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.

(For those wondering, Lea already met Joey on After the Final Rose. Given that Joey lives in Hawaii, it makes sense to have multiple contestants from there.)

Want to meet the cast in video form?

Then just head over to the link here! You don’t really learn much, but it helps to at least put faces to all the names.

What do you most want to see on Joey’s season of The Bachelor when it premieres on January 22?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

