Doctor Who season 14: Show EP addresses Disney concerns

As many out there know, Doctor Who season 14 is going to premiere on BBC One and Disney+ this coming May. For the sake of this article, let’s focus on the latter a little bit more than the former.

After all, we know that one of the biggest question marks surrounding the show is whether or not it is being changed radically due to the presence of Disney behind the scenes. They’ve allowed the show to have a bigger budget, but are they radically controlling the story? Not so much, despite some of the conspiracy theories that may be out there.

Speaking to SFX in a new interview, executive producer Joel Collins has made it clear what has changed (or not changed) thanks to Disney coming on board:

“From the Disney perspective, it’s just a bigger audience. So, the show is bigger. But it’s the same? It’s hard to explain… So, all of the fear that everyone had, the ‘Disneyisation’ or whatever you call it, that would only happen if it wasn’t being made by Russell [T Davies]. Or by somebody who wasn’t as big a fan as Russell.”

We do think that viewers are going to get a much better sense of this when the show returns with its actual proper season. That was a little bit hard to do with just a handful of specials, which are meant to be different and stand out from the pack.

In general, we do think that there are going to be big swings creatively just because that’s the sort of producer Davies is! He’s going to continue to cater to viewers of all ages, but that doesn’t mean he will shy away from scary content or anything else that we have seen this series deliver over the years.

Related – Did you hear that Doctor Who is already swapping out companions for Ncuti Gatwa?

What do you most want to see on Doctor Who season 14 moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are so many more updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







