Saturday Night Live: Rachel McAdams introduces Renee Rapp

Tonight, Saturday Night Live produced a major cameo in Rachel McAdams close to the end of the show — and for a good reason.

Given that Renee Rapp stars in the new musical version of Mean Girls, didn’t it make sense to bring the original Regina George into picture? This role is arguably the breakout part for McAdams, and it felt right that she introduced Rapp before she performed her second song on the night in “Not My Fault.” This then led to the actress making a cameo in a sketch after the fact, playing a character who hilariously looked quite a bit like Rachel McAdams.

We have noted here and there that Saturday Night Live this season has relied a little less on cameos than they have in the past, and we do think that’s a conscious effort to ensure that the current cast gets a lot of moments in the sun. This does make the cameos we get all the more special, and this one was absolutely perfect just from the vantage point of giving us a chance to have a laugh and smile over the chance to have a super-familiar face on-screen who we haven’t seen as much as of late.

Here’s the funny thing — despite being in Mean Girls (which of course as the product of Tina Fey), we never actually saw McAdams host SNL in her past. We hope that there’s a chance we get to see her take on the role at some point in the future, provided of course she wants to. As it stands, this was a fun cameo that at least added something more to the show.

Also, Rapp made a cameo of her own in a sketch — beyond just being the musical guest.

Related – Take a look at some other news on Saturday Night Live, including who is going to host and perform next week

What did you think about the Rachel McAdams cameo on Saturday Night Live this week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates coming in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







