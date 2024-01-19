Saturday Night Live: Dakota Johnson, Justin Timberlake appearing

Saturday Night Live today announced their full lineup for the upcoming January 27 episode, and let’s just say that we are surprised. Why? Well, there are parts of this news that makes us feel as though we are jumping straight into a time machine.

Let’s go ahead now and break this down a little bit further. NBC has confirmed that for the aforementioned date, Madame Web star Dakota Johnson is going to be hosting the show. It has been almost ten years since she was a part of the late-night talk show, and we are curious as to see how she’s going to do. (We’re also not that optimistic about the success of Madame Web, so how does that impact the hosting gig? Does it?)

Perhaps the bigger surprise here is the inclusion of Justin Timberlake as a musical guest. Once upon a time, the former ‘NSYNC member was a staple of the show, to the point where is a part of the Five-Timers’ Club just for hosting alone. He’s also turned up several times in other capacities, but he really hasn’t since the 40th anniversary of the show. Why come back now? Well, it’s complicated in that musically, he may be interested in somewhat of a larger comeback. However, he is also coming on at a time when the approval rating towards him is perhaps lower than ever in the wake of Britney Spears’ book release last year. That’s something that is worth watching when it comes to his performances.

Note that this weekend, there is a new Saturday Night Live episode featuring Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as host and Renee Rapp as musical guest. Our feeling is that there’s also going to be another episode coming up in early February, but the sketch show has not released a lot of information about that. Typically SNL airs episodes in batches of three so for now, we’d be surprised if there was one for Super Bowl Weekend.

Then again, wouldn’t that be a perfect time for Peyton Manning to come back and for everyone to have some football-related fun? We shall see…

