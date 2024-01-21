Saturday Night Live: ‘Lip readers’ for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

We had a feeling that at one point early on this year, Saturday Night Live was going to have more fun with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. That is, of course, in addition to a dozen or so other things. Let’s just say that there is potential for a lot of comedy to be had in a sketch all about celebrity lip-readers, which was presented in the form of a mock Entertainment Tonight spoof.

So what did we end up having from start to finish here? Well, a lot of laughs as Bowen Yang and host Jacob Elordi came out to try and explain what celebrities were really saying, whether it be Taylor and Travis, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, or perhaps most hilariously, Jennifer Lawrence when she was at the Golden Globes. As a lot of you know, that one was about as obvious as any that you were going to be able to find.

To be frank, these lip readers were terrible, and that was precisely the point. We almost wish that this was a Weekend Update sketch and with that, something that could be brought back for a number of different instances down the road. After all, we do tend to think that there are constantly going to be reasons to have something like this brought up. It also feels very much like quintessential SNL.

Also, here is where we can tip our cap to musical guest Renee Rapp, who turned up at the end for a special cameo. We’re not too shocked, all things considered, that she turned up — why wouldn’t the show want to make use of her?

In general, we have to give this episode points for really just delivering some smart ideas in general — the bowling-pin message spoof was brilliant after the fact.

