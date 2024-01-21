Saturday Night Live delivers Short King – Bachelor spoof

Tonight on Saturday Night Live we had a chance to see a new spoof of The Bachelor in Short King — was this hilarious? In a word, absolutely.

One of the things that we weren’t sure that the show was going to be able to figure out was how to make fun of reality dating shows in 2024. There have been so many of these sketches over the years, and this one managed to actually stand out from the group.

The entire genesis of this sketch seems to come from the idea that a lot of women supposedly want a “short king” — but do they really? Sure, there’s a lot of ridiculousness and generalization that can be done from this sketch, but the whole point here was to be silly. The leading lady played by Chloe Fineman had a chance to choose from a number of “Short Kings” to be with … but then Jackson, played by Jacob Elordi, turned up. For those who are not familiar, the actor is 6’5” — the moment that he turned up, it was game over for pretty much everyone else on the show.

If you were hoping to get a quick laugh from a sketch tonight, this was your jam. It didn’t matter if Jackson was massively in debt or even had another girlfriend, he was going to be the choice. Also, it was revealed that the leading lady spent several months with the rest of the contestants only to leave them the moment that the tall guy showed up!

Also, we should note that there was a joke about The Golden Bachelor at the end here, as apparently the “Golden Short King” will be the next competition that they introduce. We do tend to think that this oen is going to go viral come tomorrow.

