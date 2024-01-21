Saturday Night Live cold open: Trump, New Hampshire primary talk

Saturday Night Live returned tonight with a new episode after a long hiatus — and with that, they also decided to play the hits.

So, what did we end up seeing here? Well, think along the lines of bringing James Austin Johnson back as Trump in order to deliver yet another speech. This one was all about Iowa, New Hampshire, court cases, and almost everything else that you would expect. We don’t exactly think that there was a lot of content in here that came as a surprise, mostly because you are probably familiar with Johnson and his cadence as Trump at this particular point.

Were there some absolutely hilarious lines in here? Absolutely, and kudos to Johnson for being able to carry cold opens like this. Yet, we also don’t think that this sketch is going to be going viral by any stretch of the imagination. Pretty much every single Trump spoof at this point gets lost in a sea of familiar ones, but we do at least appreciate that the show is going to be giving us regular cast members playing these roles again.

With this being the first cold open of the year, we do think that there was a chance to come up with something even more notable here and, unfortunately, that comes as a missed opportunity now. We’re just going to have to wait and see what they come up with next week.

How was the monologue?

Well, we followed up this predictable opening with Jacob Elordi giving at pretty sweet closing to his monologue, while also taking some questions from his audience. Once again, completely predictable — which may be the tone for the rest of the show. (Or, at the very least, that is what we hope anyway.)

Related – Get some more news now on Saturday Night Live, including who is set to host the next new episode

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live cold open this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







