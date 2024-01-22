True Detective: Night Country episode 2: Travis Cohle is Rust’s dad

Entering tonight’s True Detective: Night Country episode 2, we know a lot of people had questions about Travis, and understandably so. Was this Rust Cohle’s father?

Before we dive too much deeper into that question, we should start off here with presenting a season 1 history lesson. Rust Cohle spent a significant amount of his upbringing in Alaska, leaving at a certain point for Texas due to his lack of affinity for the cold. At one point he claimed he returned to Alaska as cover in the midst of the main investigation with Martin Hart; he eventually returned up north for a stretch once the case got cold, and before the interviews took place in the show’s present day.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

Now, we know from Rust’s stories that Travis was a survivalist, but what exactly happened to him was difficult to discern. Now, we know the truth: Travis is the father of Matthew McConaughey’s character, as noted within dialogue in episode 2. The question remains regarding his ghostly state.

Interestingly, Rust did note at the end of season 1 that he had a vision of both his father and his daughter after descending into the darkness, almost akin to seeing the light in a near-death experience. We had interpreted that as a reminder to him of the good that he’s done and the idea that there is something waited for him on the other side … and yet, Travis’ spirit is still out there. Is he a dream, or does he just represent something, a truth that some may not want to face? Does Rose in particular have a kinship with the supernatural realm?

At this point, it does feel clear that there are a number of different things that True Detective: Night Country still needs to sort out and yet, at the same time we enjoyed episode 2 thoroughly. All of a sudden, this show is even more layered and connected than we first thought.

Related – Will Matthew McConaughey actually appear this season?

What do you think about the big Rust Cohle reveal on True Detective: Night Country episode 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







