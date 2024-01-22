True Detective: Night Country episode 3: The search for Clark

As we try our best to prepare for True Detective: Night Country episode 3 on HBO, we certainly have more questions about the case. Are all roads at this point leading to Clark? It certainly feels that way, in between the trailer and the idea that this guy could still be out there. He was clearly being infected by some element of darkness, but what is due to the Tsalal Research Station or something else entirely? That’s something that we have to wonder about.

Of course, beyond just that, you also have to wonder about why exactly the other researchers were killed in the way that they were! Danvers was insistent on taking on this case as her own and by virtue of that, we tend to think that we’re going to see her push hard for answers — but there could also be a cost for that at the same exact time.

Want to get a few more details all about what is coming here? Then check out the True Detective: Night Country episode 3 synopsis below:

While Hank leads the search for Clark, Prior asks Danvers about the murder-suicide case that drove a wedge between her and Navarro. After sifting through the contents of Clark’s trailer, Navarro and Danvers seek out a local hairdresser for insight on Annie – which leads to a tip about another former Tsalal worker. Later, tensions grow between Danvers and her stepdaughter Leah.

One of the craziest things to think about with this season remains the fact that it is only six episodes long, meaning that with each passing week, more and more needs to be accomplished. We do anticipate closure to the full story by the end of Night Country, though it does remain to be seen if that will be the sort of closure that answers every single question that is out there.

