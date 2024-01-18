True Detective season 5: Will Nic Pizzolatto ever return?

There are a lot of things that we can say about True Detective: Night Country, from the quality (it’s great!) to the episode count, with this being the shortest season we’ve had so far for the HBO series at just six installments.

One other thing worth noting? This is the first season where creator Nic Pizzolatto is not involved. Issa Lopez is currently shepherding Night Country, which actually seems to be tied to the first season in many ways. There are even theories out there that Travis, the mysterious apparition-of-sorts we saw in the first episode, is related to Rust Cohle.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

So is there any chance that Pizzolatto returns for a season 5 or some point down the road? Don’t hold your breath. When asked if there were any plans for him to return down the road to the franchise on Instagram, he gave a pretty simple answer: “Nope.” Plans can always change, but it doesn’t seem likely.

The writer-producer was also asked whether or not it was okay to be looking forward to the new season. Here was his response:

Yessir, you can look forward to anything you want. This is America.

Take that response for whatever you will, but we do think that Night Country is honoring the work that he’s done on the first season of the show. We do think there is a goal to build on everything that we’ve seen so far, albeit through a rather different lens.

We do also think that Pizzolatto is going to be back with some sort of show or project down the line, as well — he is clearly a talented enough creator, and he also was able to correct many of his own mistakes after a divisive second season.

Related – Get prepared for the next True Detective: Night Country episode right now

Are you looking forward to more True Detective beyond season 4, and have you enjoyed what you’d seen so far?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







