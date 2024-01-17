True Detective: Night Country episode 2: The tongue mystery

Entering True Detective: Night Country episode 2 on HBO at this point, we do tend to think there are about ten different mysteries. How are all of these going to be resolved over the course of just five more episodes? Well, that’s a really good question.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s just talk about one of the more gruesome things that we saw in the premiere: The tongue. What should we take away from that at the moment? Well, let’s just say that the answer to that is rather complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

First things first, the show does need to clarify if this tongue is really that of Annie K’s, especially given the evidence we have right now. What we know is that her tongue was cut off; however, it would have need to be frozen somewhere for it to still be intact and not decomposed at the Tsalal Research Station. This would mean that someone may have been keeping it there, and that raises some other questions as to what was really going on there.

Based on what little chatter we’ve seen on the show so far, it appears that some of what’s happening at this place could be tied to the origins of the world … or, what these researchers claim is said origin. Many of them could be brainwashed by their work or doing things that are truly depraved. Is them being frozen in ice their punishment — and if so, who did it? This is where there are pieces of the puzzle that need to be put together.

Beyond the tongue, it does seem like there is another connection between Annie K. and the base — just think in terms of that parka we saw in the photos.

Related – Check out some additional updates regarding True Detective: Night Country and what lies ahead

What do you think we will see regarding the tongue on True Detective: Night Country episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







