True Detective season 4 episode 2 trailer: What’s with the tattoo?

True Detective season 4 episode 2 is slated to arrive on HBO next week, and absolutely there is a lot to prepare for!

After all, the latest trailer for the rest of the season tends to suggest a lot of different things are coming, both in terms of the case and some external factors.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

Let us start with what we know here — at least one of the deceased scientists has a mysterious tattoo. This is one that connects in some way to what we saw with “Annie K.,” the deceased person at the center of Navarro’s old case. This is the stone-cold proof that all of this is connected and with that, both parties actually do benefit from working together. They may not love each other and yet, at the same time, they need to do so in the event that they want answers.

Now, the tattoo is not the only thing that will weigh on Danvers and Navarro. The Annie K. case is going to be met with some resistance, and there is also a massive movement that is sweeping through the Ennis community. This is something that will have Leah involved, which leads to Danvers having yet another thing on her plate and even more questions that she has to ask herself.

This whole season, to bring this somewhat back to Lost, has a lot of themes around both science as well as faith. How do they play out, and where do they intersect? This is something that we’re at least left to think about right now. No matter what, we can at least say that this is an outstanding end to this story, and we are beyond excited to see where things are going to go from here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on True Detective, including other details on what else is coming

What do you most want to see coming up on True Detective season 4 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get a number of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







