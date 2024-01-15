True Detective season 4 episode 2: Liz Danvers’ next move

Following the big premiere today on HBO, do you want to learn a little bit more about True Detective season 4 episode 2? If so, it is 100% hard to blame you! We are talking here about a show that is going to be dark, brooding, atmospheric, and also entertaining. The whole objective is to bring you into a world that is fully immersive and also one that raises big questions.

Sure, you have the mystery at the center of the show … but then you also have to throw in here the complicated relationship between Danvers and Navarro. All of this is going to play a role in what is going on here.

Want to learn a little more about what is ahead now? Then check out the True Detective season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

As Danvers and Prior set out to learn more about Tsalal – and find an unlikely location for the physical evidence – Captain Connelly threatens to move the case to Anchorage. Later, Navarro and Danvers separately find a connection between one of the Tsalal men and Annie, prompting the former partners to agree to work the case together.

An important thing to remember

This is going to be a much shorter season than what we have seen in the past, with there only being six installments overall. By virtue of that, you better believe that things are going to move quickly and the quest for answers will speed right along. There’s just also a chance that you could be shocked and/or terrified along the way, which is absolutely the sort of thing that the folks at HBO want.

We hope that this show can be as phenomenal as what we saw back with season 1 — that still remains the high point here.

