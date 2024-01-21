Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 7: Poseidon!

There is one big thing worth noting already about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 7, and it goes a little something like this: The chance to see Poseidon! We are talking about an iconic character within both mythology and the world of the books, and you are going to see him in a slightly different way on the show than the source material.

To be a little bit more specific, Tuesday night’s episode 7 is going to be a chance to see a flashback with more of Poseidon and Sally. This was something created for the show with a unique intention in mind, and it allows you to have more on your mind as we inch closer to the end of the season.

Want to learn something more about this now? Then go ahead and see what author and executive producer Rick Riordan had to say to TV Insider:

“it’s so important to us to use this new format to its best advantage, which means getting to see things that happen in the story, but not from Percy’s point of view.

“In the books, there’s a lot of advantages to having a first-person narrator. You’re in Percy’s head; his voice is always with you. So we tried our best to recreate that, but at the same time, we have multiple viewpoints … We are able to give you a flashback with Sally and Poseidon talking about how their son is doing and how he is struggling. It brought tears to my eyes, and it’s one of Becky [Riordan, also an executive producer], my wife’s, favorite scenes.”

We certainly know already that episode 7 is going to be huge when it comes to establishing more of the Underworld, as well. This season is in some ways pretty short, both in terms of the number of episodes and the amount of content we are getting. Nonetheless, the team is going to make the most of every moment.

