Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 7: Underworld

As we try to get ourselves prepared to see Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 7 on Disney+, there is a lot to be aware of. Where do we start? Well, we really should go ahead and point out where the show is within its larger arc. There are only two episodes left this season! While we feel reasonably confident that there is going to be a season 2 at some point down the road, we realize that nothing is assured. Also, we don’t want to take the story that we have for granted … especially when you take a moment here to consider the high stakes that are right in front of you.

First things foremost, we should note that title for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 7 is “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below has a little more info as to what lies ahead:

Our heroes journey across the Underworld, and bargain for their safety with the god of the dead.

Now, our hopes moving forward is simply that this confrontation manages to bring both some surprises and plenty of other revelations. One of the good things about the show already is that there is at least one jaw-dropping moment a week — or, at least that is the case for everyone out there who has not seen the show. We do think that the Disney+ series is trying to stay as faithful as possible to the Rick Riordan material, even if there is a chance or two made along the way for a myriad of different reasons.

Visually, we do at least think there is a good chance that will see something great via the Underworld, which could look both human and somewhat supernatural at the same time.

