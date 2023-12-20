Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: Early hopes

Even though the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 just aired last night on Disney+, is there already hope for more?

Obviously, it goes without saying that there are plenty of other stories to tell from the world of Rick Riordan. This streaming service, at least on paper, feels like the perfect partner. Disney loves franchises, and this is the perfect one for their target audience. Early reviews have also been positive!

With all of that being said, this is clearly a project where there is a lot of money at stake. So much so, in fact, that Disney is not going to make a risky decision. They will take a wait-and-see approach, even if there is some optimism. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Riordan had to say about it:

I think everybody’s just waiting to see how it does, and I think that will inform a lot of the conversations. The general hope among the whole team and the studio and [Disney+] is that we’re hoping that it’s a big hit and we’ll be able to do more.

One thing that we do think absolutely helps Percy Jackson and the Olympians out is timing. It is coming on Disney+ right at a time when families are home for the holidays and are perhaps looking for something to watch. This window historically has done really well for streaming shows, so we have every reason to think that this is going to work out just fine.

We’ve said this before, and absolutely we think it still bears repeating: Disney would love nothing more than to have a hit that is not Marvel or Star Wars. With that, they are going to give this show chances in order to succeed.

