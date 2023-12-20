Following the two-episode premiere on Disney+, do you want to know the Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 3 air date? What about a larger look ahead?

First and foremost, let’s just start things off by noting that the first two episodes of the show are already available. Isn’t that exciting? Meanwhile, all future installments of the Rick Riordan adaptation are going to be available Tuesday nights at 6:00 p.m. Pacific time / 9:00 p.m. Eastern. That gives you at least something else to look forward to a little bit sooner than you would have expected.

From here on out, you will only get one episode a week, and there are eight overall within the season. While binge-watching can be fun, it’s also not as profitable for streamers as slowly releasing all the installments over time. This is one of the bigger reasons why Disney+ is taking more of the slow approach here when it comes to giving us the entirety of the story.

There are a couple of things worth noting already about episode 3. First and foremost, the title here is “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium.” Not only that, but it was co-written by Monica Owusu-Breen, who has a number of great credits on her resume already including Agents of SHIELD, Fringe, Lost and Midnight, Texas. This is someone who knows how to make thrilling television across a lot of genres.

If you love the books, there is a good chance that you are going to get a lot of great stuff from here on out! Most of the early reviews are positive from that perspective, and they should prove to be a great watch for more or less all audiences.

