Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 premieres early!

How about this for an early Christmas present? Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now out early on Disney+, hours before its expected launch.

For those who are not currently aware, this is a show that was originally set to premiere overnight on Wednesday, December 20. However, the first two episodes are currently available. Not only that, but all future episodes will be available on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is something that Disney+ has started to do with some other shows, so we are not super-surprised that they would decide to do this here. (The first episode is also on Hulu.)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, for those unaware, is based on the hugely successful Rick Riordan source material. The synopsis below helps to set the stage:

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children. He must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he too is a demigod, and will take off into the perils of pursuing enemies in search of the Underworld. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, if he’ll ever see his mother again, and if he can ever find out who he’s destined to be.

The obviously hope here is that the show is able to appeal to all audiences, and also give the streaming service an epic hit over the holidays. We know that they have struggled to create big hits that are outside of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. This is a chance to do that, and we do think that it absolutely helps that there are a lot of book fans.

