American Horror Stories season 3 episode 5: Is more coming?

What is happening when it comes to the rest of American Horror Stories season 3? We do tend to think that’s an interesting question. After all, we saw the four-episode Hulu-ween event happen back in October, but we never got the feeling that this was all that was planned for the show.

After all, remember that four episodes hardly makes a season, and we started to think that this was mostly the case of the series, like so many others, being interrupted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. There was even an episode named “Backrooms” that was heavily rumored around the time of the show’s season 3 launch, but nothing much was said about it at the time.

However, now that we are in the new year, it does feel like things are ramping up once more! There have been production listings and a lot of things happening hush-hush with the show again, which makes us hoping that some more official news will be coming out for the show in the months ahead. This happens at the same time that American Horror Story: Delicate is finishing work on its own season, and that’s another bit of important news to keep in mind.

When will these shows launch?

That’s a very good question. In the case of Delicate, our sentiment is that the folks at FX will want it out there a little bit sooner rather than later since you don’t want viewers to forget about what happened. As for the spin-off, it’s a different situation since these stories are meant to stand on their own. Absolutely there’s a chance that you could be waiting several months in order to see them play out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

