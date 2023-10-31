American Horror Stories season 4: Should they be split up?

As we look towards a potential American Horror Stories season 4 over at Hulu, why not have a discussion here about format?

After all, there were two different things that stood out about the third season of the series. First and foremost, we had more episodes. Also, they were spread out more across several weeks. The first season aired episodes 1 and 2 on the same night, whereas season 2 went for a weekly approach the whole way through. That enabled the show to be front-of-mind for people for an extended period of time; meanwhile, season 3 was promoted as this four-episode “Huluween” event designed to get people hooked right around October 31.

While there is no season 4 renewal for the Ryan Murphy series as of yet, we do remain hopeful that it is going to happen. Meanwhile, we’d also like to hope that schedule reverts back to the first or second season. There is more long-term value here, since Hulu can keep subscribers longer and beyond that, we have a chance to analyze and dissect each season as largely its own thing.

For the time being, we just view American Horror Stories season 3 as more of an oddity as opposed to something that is going to become the new normal. We tend to think, after all, that a possible season 4 would contain somewhere between 6-10 episodes, and there is so much more value that would come in splitting things up for a long period of time.

As for what we want in a season 4…

We don’t think that there needs to be some sort of fundamental shift in storytelling, but we would not mind if there was an episode that connects back to the flagship American Horror Story in some way. This is something that we had both in season 1 (perhaps a little too much) and in season 2, but it was gone outright in season 3. At least we can say that most of these episodes were pretty good, right? We will take whatever we can get here…

How do you think we are going to see American Horror Stories season 4 play out?

Are we going to be getting all of these episodes at once? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for even more updates.

