Halo season 2: New trailer highlights Joseph Morgan

As some of you may be aware, we are a little more that two weeks away from seeing Halo season 2 premiere over on Paramount+. Want to see yet another trailer to get you excited?

If so, we suggest you visit the link here to see another preview one that definitely is showing off some of the drama, chaos, and intensity of this world like never before. The bar has been set high for season 2 to deliver something more than a polarizing season 1. One way to resolve that will be to bring the story more in line with that of the games. Another part of it could be something as simple as the amount of time in which John wears the trademark helmet. It is a combination of big and small things that make a show like this work, and we imagine the attention to detail will be very much there.

One of the things that we most pleased about in here is getting to hear the voice of The Originals alum Joseph Morgan, who will be playing a really important role in the upcoming batch of episodes. He is playing here James Ackerson, someone who is a formidable intelligence operative, and also someone who has been working within the UNSC’s Office of Naval Intelligence for quite some time. Secrecy is the name of the game with a guy like him, but how will he fit in with the rest of the pack?

Hopefully, between now and when Halo actually premieres we’re going to have a chance to see a few more previews and with that, even more chances to get super-excited for whatever the future could hold. We do think a lot of skeptical viewers will still be giving another season a chance, but the show is going to have to win a lot of people over.

What are you most excited to see moving into Halo season 2 over on Paramount+?

