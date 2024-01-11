Halo season 2 trailer, more Paramount+ details revealed!

The Halo season 2 premiere is finally coming to Paramount+ on Thursday, February 8 — are you ready to dive more into the story?

We know that entering the latest batch of episodes, there are a lot of questions that we’re left to wonder about. Take, for starters, whether the show can live up to the hype! The first season was thought of as a little disappointing for diehard fans of the video games, and we know that the goal for season 2 is to present something a little bit closer to the material.

If you do watch the full trailer over here, you can see that aesthetically, the series is delivering the goods. The action and the drama is clearly here, but will the story live up to the hype?

For a few more details about what lies ahead, check out the official synopsis:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Let’s just hope that as we move deeper into the story it only gets more complex and surprising — what more could we really want from this? We do tend to think that Halo still has the potential to be a huge hit that is throwing a lot of different things at the table. We also think that a lot of people will still be willing to give the show another chance, even if they didn’t love season 1.

What do you most want to see moving into Halo season 2 over on Paramount+?

