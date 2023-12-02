Halo season 2 premiere date revealed, finally, at Paramount+

We have been waiting for an extremely long time to be able to share a Halo season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+. With that in mind, it feels fair to say we’ve got good news now!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, February 8, the first two episodes of the new season are going to premiere. From there on out, you are going to get weekly releases. To go along with all of this, a new teaser trailer (watch here) has been revealed. We also have a new synopsis to share:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction — the Halo.

At the time of this writing, we will 100% say that we are thoroughly excited for what lies ahead and once upon a time, we weren’t sure that we would be able to say that. The first season had some good ideas here and there, but also weak execution and it felt at times as though it was straying significantly further from the games than it really needed to. Here, we do get the feeling that there are some attempts being made to course-correct some of the issues. It feels much more like a show for Halo fans, rather than something that was shying away from what made the source material great. The more of that we have, the happier we are going to be.

If nothing else, this new trailer makes us think that the show is worthy of another shot. We’ll see if it ends up sticking the landing.

What do you most want to see now when it comes to Halo season 2 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

