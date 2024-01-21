Fire Country season 2: See the epic new poster!

As we do get closer and closer to seeing Fire Country season 2 kick off on CBS come Friday, February 16, we have some great to share now!

If you head over to the official Instagram now for Stephanie Arcila (who plays Gabriela on the series), you can see a new look at the entire cast as a part of a new season 2 poster. Of course, Max Thieriot as Bode takes center stage, and we don’t think it’s a surprise that he is wearing a prison jumpsuit here. Think here about the end of the first season, where we saw the character confess to something that he did not even do for the sake of helping out Freddy. This moment really spoke to the sort of person Bode is, but we know that six months will have passed since then during the premiere. Will all that much have really changed for him? For now, it doesn’t seem like it.

Moving forward, the big question now is going to not just be whether or not Bode gets out, but also if there is someone out there who is really going to be able to help him. Doesn’t that feel like a pretty fair thing to think about for the time being? We at least think so, given that he turned away Gabriela, and we’re not sure his parents are really going to get their hopes up.

Be prepared for a TON of emotional stuff as we move forward here into the season. We know that the episode count is going to be smaller this time around following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With that being said, we certainly think that there will be a lot of content crammed in there!

For the record, we’re holding out hope for Bode and Gabriela to end up together — but just like with Bode potentially getting out of prison, it may take some time.

