Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, January 19

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? At this point, we’re well-aware that we want more news on the show and soon! There are a lot of traditional fall shows starting back up (especially on NBC). By virtue of that, of course we want something more all across the board!

Unfortunately, that does not mean that you will be getting a chance to see that tonight. The reality here is that we’re going to be waiting a little bit longer to see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back. How long? Think in terms of Friday, February 16. We know that it’s been a really long break due in part to the industry strikes, and we’re sure the network is going to do whatever they can to ensure that viewers come back after the long wait. Expect a big marketing push and then some!

At the forefront of the new season is going to be Bode being stuck still behind bars after the sacrifice that he made in the season 1 finale. Is he going to be able to help him, or will he actually help himself? Let’s just say that this is hardly an easy situation to sort through.

For now, let’s just do our best to set the stage courtesy of the full season 2 premiere synopsis:

“Something’s Coming” – Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core, on the second season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What lies ahead later this season?

The biggest thing to keep your eyes peeled for is a possible backdoor pilot for a spin-off; or, at the very least, a character or two being planted that could someday have their own show. For the time being, all signs point towards the local Sheriff being positioned for something more. It also would follow the pattern of a firefighter show being directed into a cop show — given how well it worked for Chicago Fire / Chicago PD, why wouldn’t it be considered here?

Consider this subject worthy of discussion more when we get into March or April. The main issue right in front of us is the one tied to what’s going on with Bode.

