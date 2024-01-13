Fire Country season 2 premiere video reveals time jump

We know that there have been a lot of questions leading into the Fire Country season 2 premiere, with a big one being a time jump. It was inevitable that we’d be getting this to some extent, right?

Well, remember that the show has already been off the air since May, and the natural progression of time here is reasonably important. You also want to have a chance to tell a story where a lot of characters have a number of other things going on!

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a new preview for the premiere that gives us a pretty clear sense that six months have passed since Bode decided to sacrifice himself for the sake of Freddy. He is still behind bars, and Manny is still questioning why he is doing. He feels like Bode is lying, but Max Thieriot’s character doesn’t give him anything. Instead, he says that he is right where he needs to be.

As we do get further and further into the season, the question could remain relatively similar: Who is going to be the person to help him the most? The person that we are thinking about the most here is Gabriela, but that is where that pesky time-jump comes into play a little bit. She and Bode had a romantic connection for the bulk of the first season but at the end of the day, things may have changed. We are worried about that already!

In the end, we know that the season 2 premiere is going to be coming around on Friday, February 16 — there should be a lot more information between now and when the show actually comes on the air.

