Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, January 12

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that we are getting ever closer to the premiere and with that, we’ve got that oh-so-pesky demand to see more sooner rather than later. We have to get some answers to that Bode-centric cliffhanger soon, right?

Unfortunately, it’s not going to be happening just yet. There is no Fire Country on the air tonight, but we are also aware that we are almost in the home stretch! The season 2 premiere is set for Friday, February 16 and we’re sure that over the weeks ahead, we’ll have a chance to see a lot of other twists and turns. This is going to be an opportunity to see where Bode is behind bars, plus what a lot of other characters are thinking about his situation. We know that Gabriela has stated she believes in him, but does he really believe in himself? That’s what still remains a mystery.

Just in case you do want to get some more news regarding the premiere episode now, go ahead and check out the synopsis below…

“Something’s Coming” – Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core, on the second season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just from reading all of this alone, you probably have a good sense of what is being planned here. Sure, there are a number of familiar aspects to the show, as it is always going to be about rescues to a certain extent! The biggest difference is just that the packaging for them will be different, and there is a massive shadow hanging over everything when it comes to Bode’s fate.

Related – Be sure to check out some new characters that are entering Fire Country season 2

What are you the most excited to see moving into Fire Country season 2 over on CBS?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss anything else..

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







