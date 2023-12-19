Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Meet Cole and Liam!

Now that production has firmly started for Fire Country season 2, isn’t it nice to have even more casting news? We tend to think so, and there are two new characters in particular who could influence the story in some interesting ways.

Without further ado, why not go ahead and get more into this? According to a report from Deadline, Tye White & Jason O’Mara are each going to recur in the upcoming batch of episodes. Find out a little bit more about their roles within…

White – He is set to play here Cole, described as “an MMA fighter meets family man, now a prison inmate and Bode’s cellmate. Cole has made some mistakes of his own in the past and has learned from them, becoming a better man.” Given how Bode’s story ended in season 1, it makes some sense that he would be spend some time behind bars.

O’Mara – The Agents of SHIELD alum, meanwhile, is Liam, “a hunky firefighter with a relaxed confidence. Liam is a former colleague of Sharon’s (Diane Farr) who runs into Sharon and Vince (Billy Burke) and is very glad to see her.”

If you have not heard the news already, Fire Country season 2 is going to be premiering on CBS when we get around to Friday, February 16. While we know this is going to be a shorter season due to the industry strikes earlier this year (or rather, the AMPTP’s failures to reach a fair deal early on), we also anticipate that there’s going to be a lot of action and drama. Also, remember that there are already some plans in the works for a spin-off, so don’t be surprised if at least one episode of the upcoming season works in order to better set that up! There are a lot of different things this show will be working to attend to here…

