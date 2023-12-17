Fire Country season 2: A possible path for spin-off

As many of you may be well-aware at this point, there are some early discussions happening about a Fire Country spin-off. Some indications are that the show will be set around the Sheriff’s Department, and we also get the feeling that CBS wants to move quickly on this.

Why is that? Well, we tend to think that it is two-fold. First and foremost, they know that this is a profitable franchise. Also, they are going to be losing SWAT at some point in the relatively near future. This is one other thing that they are going to be left thinking about for now!

With all of this in mind, we do think that there is a pretty clear path here when it comes to the future of this spin-off on the network. Provided that development goes well and they move forward to it, be prepared for this to be another Friday-night show at some point in the 2024-25 season. We’ve seen with FBI how expanding a franchise on one night can work wonders. Also, remember that Blue Bloods will also be coming to a close at some point during the fall of next year. Is that going to open the door for a third show in this franchise? We’re not willing to go that far right now, but anything is possible.

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and remind you here that season 2 of Fire Country is slated to start on Friday, February 16. Production recently started up and with that in mind, it is our expectation that more in the way of news will start to trickle in come the relatively near future. Wouldn’t anything otherwise be a disappointment? We certainly tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country right now, including some other updates on when a Sheriff could be introduced

What do you most want to see when it comes to a possible Fire Country spin-off at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







