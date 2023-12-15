Fire Country season 2: More news on possible spin-off character

As many of you may have noted at this point, a Fire Country season 2 is currently in production, and there may be more coming! After all, remember that there have been talks about a spin-off show at this particular point focusing on the local Sheriff.

With that being said, we wondered if this is something that would come to fruition as of right now, mostly for one simple reason: The shortened season 2 order due to the SAG and WGA strikes over the course of the past several months. Would there really be a chance to actually make something more happen here? Well, at least for now, we are happy to have some sort of answer.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, there are currently plans to introduce a female Sheriff character within season 2, and they would then move over to the spin-off show as a series regular if it gets greenlit. We do understand the strategy here, mostly because it would be a way to tee up a spin-off without doing a full-on backdoor pilot, meaning that a major Fire Country story would be put on the back-burner.

Personally, we do think that CBS in particular could be especially eager to expedite the process of getting more of the franchise out there. As for the reason why. let’s just say that it may be very much due to the fact that they are losing SWAT at the end of the spring and then Blue Bloods in the fall. There are some other shows that will be needed in order to fill that void, and this is one that makes a lot of sense!

Let’s just go ahead and put it like this — love it or hate it, franchises really make the world go ’round when it comes to networks these days. They are interested in doing whatever they can to try to build up an audience — after all, why shouldn’t they?

