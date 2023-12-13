Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Who is Diego? Meet new character

Now that Fire Country season 2 is officially in production, let’s just say that we are pleased to share some new casting updates!

So, where do we start? Let’s just say that there’s a chance that we could get some sort of love triangle in theory — though nothing is confirmed.

According to a report that is coming in from TVLine, Dynasty alum Rafael de la Fuente is going to be joining season 2 of the show in the role of Diego. Who is he? Well, he’s a military vet and also a “charming and motivated” firefighter and paramedic. Most importantly for this story, he is going to be training Gabriela for her paramedic certification. The two are apparently going to have an “easy camaraderie,” which could mean a friendship. Or, to be specific, it could mean a possible romance.

Let’s go ahead and make the following clear: We do very-much think that Gabriela loves Bode. What happened last season was very much meaningful. However, we also know that he may refuse whatever help she offers him after he claimed he was running drugs — a move he made solely for the purpose of ensuring that Freddy was going to be able to get out of prison. We still believe in the two of them but at the same time, it is clear that there are going to be a lot of significant bumps in the road.

Ultimately, we’ll start to get some more information when Fire Country season 2 premieres when we get around to mid-February. Of course, we don’t think all the answers are going to come immediately as the show takes its time to go from point A over to point B. We just hope that Bode finds some sort of way to get out of prison before the end of the season.

