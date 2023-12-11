Fire Country season 2: First BTS tease at filming!

For everyone out there excited to see Fire Country season 2 arrive on CBS in February, we have more to be excited about today!

In a post on her Instagram Stories, series regular Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) presented a behind-the-scenes teaser of her getting some of her firefighter gear on. Everyone is officially back at work! Pre-production has been going on for a little while now and today, we’re glad to see that cameras are actually rolling.

As for what lies ahead for Gabriela moving forward, we’re sure that it is going to be an emotional batch of episodes. Sure, a part of it will likely revolve around her continuing to do her job as a firefighter. However, at the same time we tend to think that she will be doing whatever she can in order to ensure that Bode (Max Thieriot) is able to get out of prison. He made a huge sacrifice at the end of season 1, and also claimed to be something that he’s not. It already feels like Gabriela knows that he’s lying, but what will she be able to do?

It goes without saying, but the pressure is on Fire Country season 2 to be just as good, if not better, than what we saw the first time around over on CBS. After all, just think of everything that we saw in season! This has proven itself to be a big hit already, and we also tend to think that a spin-off is coming and will be on the air as early as next fall. With the news that Blue Bloods and SWAT are both ending, we are about to see the Friday-night lineup on the network transformed in a pretty substantial way.

Of course, we hope that there are some other teases coming on season 2 filming in the near future…

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Fire Country, including more on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







