Fire Country season 2: Is filming underway? Premiere title

Just in case you needed some reasons for further excitement about Fire Country season 2, let’s just say that we’ve got them!

In a new post on his Instagram today, series star and executive producer Max Thieriot strongly hinted that he was returning to work, referencing a clip from the San Francisco 49ers game on yesterday. This comes days after Jordan Calloway revealed that the title for the upcoming premiere is “Something’s Coming.” A pretty cryptic name for an episode, no?

It does make sense for today to be the day that things really start to ramp up, given the fact that many other productions are starting to roll after long hiatuses brought on by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. (Or, as we like to refer to them, the AMPTP stalling out on paying actors and writers a fair wage.) This would not be the only Vancouver-based production to start of work today!

As we move into the season 2 premiere at the moment, we know that the top story is inevitably going to be Bode’s fate after the big sacrifice that he made in the season 1 finale. It appears as though he is now going to be behind bars for an extended period of time, and ultimately for something that he did not even do. Is there a way for him to be able to escape this predicament? That’s the big thing that we are left to wonder at this given moment in time.

The #1 person who we think could lead the charge to help Bode out is inevitably going to be Gabriela, largely because she was clearly the person at the end of season 1 who didn’t believe some of what he was saying in the first place. We do think his parents could start to get more involved in time, but it’s hard — there is a difficult emotional slope they are worried about going down!

For now, Fire Country season 2 will return to CBS in February; we will have more news in due time.

