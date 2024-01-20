The White Lotus season 3: Meghann Fahy on Daphne’s future

We know that The White Lotus season 3 is going to start filming in the near future, just as we know that one familiar face will be back. Natasha Rothwell has already been confirmed as coming back and for now, our assumption is that she will be reprising her season 1 role of Belinda.

So what about Meghann Fahy, who played one of the most intriguing season 2 characters in Daphne? Well, let’s just say for now, it doesn’t appear that she will be back. Based on an interview with Deadline recently, the actress did not exactly make it seem like she will be off to Thailand to shoot more episodes of the show in the near future; with that being said, she absolutely did leave the door open to be doing something more down the road. Also, she shared the following idea that creator Mike White once told her about:

“He (Mike White) did once say that he’d like to do an episode with Theo, me and the couple from the first season – Alex and Jake; the four of us on a boat. Just one episode of that.”

Honestly, we have no idea how that is going to work, but we know that the Alex – Jake story from the first season triggered a lot of opinions among fans over the way in which it ended. Could this be a part of season 4? We’ll at least hope for that, but one of the things that we love the most about The White Lotus is that it does constantly leave the door open for characters to come and go. Much of the show is satirizing the rich and with that in mind, there is always a chance that they’ll want to stay again at one of these properties. (Of course, we do still wonder if they would all be miserable doing so after the death of someone there during their stay.)

For now, expect for season 3 of the anthology to premiere at some point in 2025.

