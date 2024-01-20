Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 20, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Absolutely, we do want to see more sketches and comedy after the holiday break. With that, are we finally at the end of the road here now?

Well, let’s just go ahead and share the good news now: There is another episode coming in a matter of hours! We are about to see a show hosted by none other than Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, who has been hitting it big with a number of feature films as of late. He is a newcomer to SNL and because of that, we will say that there is an element of the unknown entering the show tonight. Our hope is that he will be really game to make fun a lot of things, and also himself at the end of the day. The best hosts are the ones who don’t take themselves altogether seriously and realize that this is the chance to do stuff they would never be able to do anywhere else.

As for the musical guest here, be prepared to see Renee Rapp hit the stage! Given her history as an actress alongside a singer, there is a chance that we’re going to see her appear in a sketch at some point during the night.

Beyond this episode, there is still more to look forward to this season! We know that there is going to be another episode coming up soon hosted by Dakota Johnson, marking her first appearance on the show in almost ten years! Meanwhile, she will be joined by none other than Justin Timberlake, who has also been MIA from the series for a rather long time. There should also be another episode in early February, but there is no official news on a host or musical guest as of late.

Let’s just hope that the show ends up being worth the wait — and that it’s pretty darn hilarious from start to finish.

Related – See more about Johnson and Timberlake returning to the show

What do you want to see when it comes to tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







