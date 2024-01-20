Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2 video: Is Sam in danger?

This weekend on AMC you will have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2– want to learn more about what’s ahead?

Well, for starters, let’s just kick things off here by taking you back ever-so-slightly in time to a pretty important sequence: The death of all of those nuns. This is the sort of case that is so gruesome that it will have to bring Sam out of retirement; in a sense, he does not have any other options if he wants to ensure that justice is served.

Now, here is the rather unfortunate news that comes as a result of all of this: Someone is not going to want Spade to get answers! As a matter of fact, they may be willing to do virtually whatever they can in order to stop him. If you head over to The Wrap, you can see a new sneak preview that is all about the character and Teresa realizing that the two are in grave danger. Of course, we do tend to think that Spade will do what he can to stop it!

Of course, here is the crazy question we wonder — what if it is actually Teresa who is being targeted more so than Spade? We do think that there’s a reasonable chance of that, all things considered, given that she may have seen something with the Monk’s arrival that proves to be problematic.

Want a few more details moving into episode 2 now? Than go ahead and check out the official synopsis — we like to think that it sets the stage rather well:

The tragedy of the horrific murders is felt by all in the town; pulled out of retirement, Spade begins to investigate, while Teresa keeps her cards close to her chest; no one is safe, and Spade may unknowingly put himself in the crosshairs.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2?

