Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2: More from Clive Owen!

As we prepare to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2 on AMC and AMC+ this weekend, why not hear more from Clive Owen? This is the metaphorical straw that stirs the drink, and there is a rather wonderful (albeit metaphorical) cocktail we are talking about with this show.

If you watched the first episode, you know a little bit already of what we are talking about here. The entirety of this series is an updated take on The Maltese Falcon, one complete with a wide array of different twists and turns. We have the return of Sam Spade, who is now in France after what happened with Brigid so many years ago. He thinks that he has found himself a new, quiet, and rather relaxing life … and then murder just so happens to find him once more.

Want to hear more about the show and the road ahead from Owen himself? Well, he has made a new appearance now on CBS Mornings to promote the series, which you can see over at the link here. He speaks in here about a handful of suspects related to the show, from learning French to his love of Bogart. If you have read some of the other interviews with the actor leading up to the premiere, you’ve heard or read some of these stories already … but isn’t it nice to hear some in video form?

The exciting thing right now is that all of these interviews seem to suggest that there are going to be more and more opportunities for everyone to get collectively hooked on this show, which is absolutely something that we want. This is an outstanding mystery so far and in all honesty, we cannot wait to see exactly what twists and turns are coming up next!

