Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2: Can Teresa be trusted?

As we prepare for Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2, it is important to remember that there are mysteries on several levels.

So, where do we really begin here? Well, we should start by noting that the death of all those nuns will be top priorities. Yet, there are nagging issues, whether it be what’s going on with Philippe, the enigmatic and problematic father of Teresa. Then, there are issues when it comes, perhaps to Teresa herself.

There are a lot of question marks around this character, who is also the daughter of the famed Brigid from The Maltese Falcon. Can Sam Spade really trust her? Remember that he left her in the care of nuns many years ago, and she may hold some resentment when it comes to that. Also, why didn’t she tell Spade about the key? When Clive Owen’s character arrived at the scene, the children told him that Teresa had it. There could very-well be inconsistencies when it comes to her story, as well, regarding the arrival of a monk with a “large nose” who showed up and got physical with the Mother Superior.

As of right now, there are a few ways to look at the situation in regards to Teresa. She could be fully honest about what happened at the convent; or, she could be lying. There’s also a third possibility — that she’s young, went through something traumatic, and does not remember everything. Do we think that Spade is going to be able to figure out a lot? Sure, but there is no guarantee that he’s going to be able to piece together everything. He is only human, and he is also in a place where he had stepped away from his previous line of work.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

