True Detective: Night Country episode 2 run time: What to expect

In just over 24 hours, we are going to have a chance to see True Detective: Night Country episode 2, a story that comes with a lot of potential. No doubt, Issa Lopez has already created a world in Alaska that is dark and intense, and given that there are only six episodes this time around, you could make a case that all of these stories should be a good 90 minutes insofar as run time goes.

So is that actually what we are going to get, or is this more along the lines of wishful thinking? We wish it was the former … but it’s honestly not.

Per the official HBO guide, this weekend’s new episode is run for about an hour and five minutes, and it is probably a few minutes shorter when you factor in the credits. The main goal entering this particular installment is that you at least get some more information about what happened at the Tsalal Research Station and beyond that, also if there is a connection between this case and what happened to Annie K., a character who is a huge unsolved case for Navarro. She would love nothing more than to start to piece together answers on that but in this world, we know that this sort of thing can be very difficult to come back.

If you have not seen the synopsis for episode 2 as of yet, check out the official synopsis below:

As Danvers and Prior set out to learn more about Tsalal – and find an unlikely location for the physical evidence – Captain Connelly threatens to move the case to Anchorage. Later, Navarro and Danvers separately find a connection between one of the Tsalal men and Annie, prompting the former partners to agree to work the case together.

Do Danvers and Navarro need to like each other?

Hardly. That’s not the goal of the show, and it has never been. Instead, this is more about whether or not these two can overcome some of their differences and find a way to work together.

