True Detective season 5: Are there already some ideas?

We recognize that at this point, it may feel completely insane to discuss a possible True Detective season 5 so soon after season 4 premiered. Yet, what’s stopping us? We do tend to think that there is going to be a chance to see something more for this franchise, especially based on the super-positive reviews we have seen at present for season 4.

For the time being, it does appear as though HBO is keeping their options open. As a matter of fact, they may have already had a conversation or two about the future!

According to a discussion network head Casey Bloys had per Variety, there have already been some discussions with season 4 writer/director Issa Lopez about another idea for the franchise, but it appears as though everything is in the extremely early stages for now. We do get the sense that HBO wants to avoid as long a hiatus between seasons as they had between seasons 3 and 4, but it is worth noting that they are probably fine with the story taking however long it takes to perfect. They do not want a repeat of something that we saw with season 2, which turned out to be a complete disaster and almost ended the show as we’ve come to know it over the years.

For now, just go ahead and know this: There are reasons to be optimistic. In the interim, go ahead and remember that the fourth season Night Country still has five more episodes to go and within those, we hope to actually get some connections back to season 1 and when the entirety of this story began.

