La Brea season 3 episode 3 promo: Who is Maya, really?

As some of you may be aware already, the title for La Brea season 3 episode 3 is “Maya.” With that in mind, what can we expect?

First and foremost, we should point out here that there is clearly a lot to look forward to here, as well as an opportunity to get some of Gavin’s memories back. Is Maya actually the key? The promo following this past episode definitely seemed to suggest that this could be the case, but it also did not give all that much away at the same time here.

Now, here is another thing to wonder about: Is this Gavin’s sister? It feels like this is something that the show is going to want to dive into before it ends, and this is where we remind you of the horrible fact that there are only a few episodes to come after this one. This is a show that, for better or worse, has to move quickly. We do wish that there was a little more time to dive into all of the various twists and turns, but this is the hand that NBC has dealt. Whatever impact Maya has on the story, she needs to have it quickly before this show ends up disappearing into oblivion.

For the time being, here is at least something that we’re left to wonder about: How much are some of the events of the past are going to end up shaping the present? Is what is going on with Gavin now before the sinkhole going to end up influencing the present-day version? Sure, we know that we’ve had about a billion questions about the timeline of La Brea over the years; we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be changing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on La Brea as we do inch closer to some big stuff very soon…

What do you most want to see moving into La Brea season 3 episode 3 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to ensure that you do not miss anything else

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







