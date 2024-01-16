La Brea season 3 episode 3 spoilers: A big key about Eve

After what we saw tonight on NBC, do you want to learn a little bit more all about La Brea season 3 episode 3? Well, let’s just say that we are in a pretty darn interesting place at this point.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and make the following clear: We are already a third of the way through the final season already. That’s a pretty darn painful way to imagine things and to think, things are only going crazier from here. You should anticipate that as time goes on here, you are going to have a chance to see things become even crazier and more intense. Get prepared for that, and for a wide array of new questions as well. (Did you think the show was done raising new ones?)

Below, you can check out the full La Brea season 3 episode 3 (“Maya”) synopsis with more discussion on what lies ahead:

01/23/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : As Gavin and Sam search for a secret military base, they’re surprised by an old colleague of Gavin’s who just may hold the clues to finding Eve. When Ty and Sam try to figure out how to bring their friends home, Ty becomes sidetracked as he confronts his demons from his past. TV-14

Are we going to learn the truth about Eve within this episode?

We’d love that but, at the same time, we tend to think that NBC is going to drag this on for as long as possible. Our feeling is that everything is going to become a bit clearer when we get around to episode 5, or even the series finale. We know that we are going to have a chance to see Natalie Zea before things are over, so you don’t have to worry about that, at least. We do think that the producers have to be aware of one thing above all else: We want to see this family reunited! How can we not?

What do you most want to see moving into La Brea season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

