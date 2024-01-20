Doctor Who season 14 photo: What’s in a name?

For everyone out there who needed another reminder that Doctor Who season 14 is going to be coming out this May, now we have it!

If you head over to a post on Twitter, you can see what we’re talking about via the show’s official account … but there is also something else quite strange that is worth noting. To be specific, we are talking here about the fact that this is being labeled “season 1” rather than season 14. Why is that? We do think that there is something to be said for exploring this.

At the time of this writing, we’re not going to sit here and proclaimed that there is some sort of confirmed reason for the label, but we do think that it ties into one thing above all others: Disney+. This show has agreed to be the international partner for Doctor Who, but at the same time it is not as though they have every prior season of the past several eras. We tend to think that from their perspective, they probably did not want viewers to think that they’d missed out on more than ten-plus seasons if they are new to the show.

Sure, the labeling here also can be a reference to a new start with Russell T. Davies back at the help, but they have also undergone some pretty significant changes before. Think when Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker came on board! It is rather strange to see so fundamental a shift for that very reason and yet, we have to just roll with the punches here.

In the end, we suppose the thing that matters the most here is actually quite simple: You can call the show whatever you want. The most important there here is that Ncuti Gatwa is the new Doctor and from what we’ve seen so far, he will be fantastic.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who right now, including other insight about what’s ahead

What are you the most excited to see moving into Doctor Who season 14?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







