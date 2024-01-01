Doctor Who spoilers: EP teases 2024 Christmas Special

Sure, we know that we just saw the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special a matter of a few days ago, but why not look ahead?

Well, first and foremost, you probably know that the fourteenth season is going to be coming in May. Meanwhile, there is another Christmas Special coming at the end of the year! There aren’t too many updates on the show coming up, save for the fact that we are going to be seeing Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan on board in some capacity.

If you head over to the showrunner Russell T. Davies’ official Instagram page, you can see a small tease for what lies ahead in this special. Here is what he wrote for a caption:

Happy New Year’s Eve! And the point is – there, right behind us, that’s one of the sets from the Christmas 2024 episode of Doctor Who! The future! Right there ♥️ But what terrible secrets does it hide..? (etc)

Of course, you get a pretty good glimpse at the Tardis in here, and we tend to imagine that it is taking The Doctor and/or Ruby to a pretty remarkable place. This holiday likely has a good bit of meaning already for the two, given the fact that it was the first Christmas Special that saw the two of them linking up in the first place. We’re hoping for a lot of other fun adventures moving forward, plus a chance to play around with genre some more. Remember here that the first special gave us a chance to see a little bit of comedy, but at the same time some action and a little bit of drama.

Let’s just hope now that over the next few weeks, additional updates are going to come out about season 14. Shouldn’t we be craving more at this point?

