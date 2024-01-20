AGT: Fantasy League sneak peek: Travis Japan returns!

Come Monday night, you are going to have a chance to see the latest AGT: Fantasy League episode and with that, the return of Travis Japan. What are they bringing to the table this time around?

If you remember the Japanese boy band, they were previously on the flagship show and won some rave reviews for their energy and choreography. Their vocals were a little spotty at times, but it is worth noting that it’s pretty darn hard to do what they are from start to finish. Not only are they vocalizing, but also working in order to ensure that their choreography is perfectly on point. This is not an easy thing to pull off!

If you head over here, you can get an early glimpse of the group’s latest AGT: Fantasy League performance as they take on “Just Dance” in front of the crowd. The energy is 100% there, as are the good vibes that they are very much intended to get across. This is one of those acts that is designed for the sole purpose of just trying to put a smile on your face and give you consistent entertainment. We think that they largely deliver with getting the crowd energized — and now, it really comes down to votes.

If you have not been watching this season, then you should go ahead and know that the audience has sole say (save for the golden buzzer) as to who is moving on to the next part of the competition. This makes the show a little bit more unpredictable, given that we’re on the outside and it can be hard to know exactly what they’re going to do most of the time.

For now, just be sure to check out the show on Monday. We’re stoked for what lies ahead!

What do you think about Travis Japan’s latest performance on AGT: Fantasy League?

