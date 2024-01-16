AGT: Fantasy League: Did Loren Allred, Chapel Hart advance?

Who advanced on tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode? There were some acts we considered to be locks. Take, for example, Loren Allred, Yu Hojin, and Pack Drumline. We assumed that they would manage to move forward, but we weren’t honestly sure about the rest.

Why? Well, this really wasn’t the best show we’ve had this season. There were a lot of acts that didn’t bring anything new to the table, and there were also a few that, to be frank were annoying.

Remember that Sofie Dossi got a Golden Buzzer earlier on in the show, so that’s something that you don’t have to worry about here. Let’s go ahead and get to everyone else who managed to move on here.

Enkh-Erdine – Was this the biggest surprise of the night? Maybe. We’ve been familiar with his talents for a while now, but we’ve also felt like a lot of the act is a little one-note.

Yu Hojin – Legitimately one of the most talented magicians that we’ve had a chance to see here.

Chapel Hart – We don’t think that they necessarily had the best performance they ever had on the episode tonight and yet, it’s still nice to see them move forward.

Loren Allred – As you probably assumed, this one was a given. We are talking here about a sensational singer and someone we are a little shocked is not a household name already. She has a really good chance of winning this show at the end of the day.

Pack Drumline – Like we noted earlier, this was another lock to move forward. We do think that they have a ton of natural talent and beyond that, they elevate what we see from this sort of act to another level. We’re not sure just how much more you could really ask for.

What did you think about the overall results on AGT: Fantasy League?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

