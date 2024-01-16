AGT: Fantasy League: Sofie Dossi gets Heidi Klum Golden Buzzer!

Who got the Golden Buzzer on tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode? The moment that Sofie Dossi returned, we thought it could be her! She did manage to get the honor once upon a time, and we could easily see her getting it again.

Just remember this: She’s one of the better aerialists and contortionists that the show has ever had. Some of the best acts that exist within the history of the series are the ones who manage to combine a number of different things into a singular art form. Sofie did that! Also, she really manages to deliver on what we think is a pretty great signature move: Shooting that bow and arrow with her foot, while also throwing some fire into there. She’s awesome! The act still works many years after we saw it.

This was a pretty interesting choice for Golden Buzzer her, mostly because Sofie is already on Heidi’s team and we’ve seen judges use these as of late to try and steal them from other people. However, we understand the idea of wanting to ensure that an act you really like makes it through. Also, Sofie is incredibly unlike and she’s one of those people who has done a really great job of building an audience even away from the show.

Of course, the real challenge here will be seeing what exactly happens for her in the next round. We know that she has a signature move, but what else can she do moving forward? We know there is more that she can do and we’re excited for that.

In general, though, we will say that this season continues to do a great job of delivering great acts all across the map! It’s the best casting we’ve seen for a while.

