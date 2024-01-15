AGT: Fantasy League video: The Pack Drumline returns

Are you ready for the latest episode of AGT: Fantasy League to arrive over on NBC? We know that we are! There is an installment airing in a matter of hours and today, we’ve got the return of The Pack Drumline, an act that was last on the show back in 2022.

When it comes to drumlines, they are one of the best we’ve ever seen. We know that it can be easy to assume that an act like this is going to just come out and do things you’ve seen a dozen times already, but that’s not even close to what we have here. Instead, The Pack is really out here delivering what is an extremely creative routine.

Is there drumming? Absolutely, but not like you’ve seen it before. You’ve got a guy drumming while being held mid-air by someone else. Meanwhile, at the end of the routine you have people drumming upside-down … seriously. You’ve also got an added element of dance thrown in here as well — this is a legitimate entertainment act, designed to keep people fully engrossed in what you are getting week in and week out.

Honestly, we’d be shocked if the Pack Drumline is eliminated before we get to the next round. There aren’t a lot of acts like this in the competition this season and beyond that, there’s a really good chance that they have a few more tricks up their sleeve.

Is the competition steep? Sure, but we tend to think that they will always stand out from the crowd — even if they don’t win the season, we do tend to think that this is the sort of performance that is going to get them more attention in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

You can view the full performance of the drumline now here.

